Danceworks Performance Company's Mad Li(m)bs

Danceworks Performance Company kicks off its 2017-18 season with a wild night of dance, comedy and guest choreography provided by the audience in Mad Li(m)bs, November 11-12 and 16-18 at the Danceworks Studio Theatre, 1661 N. Water Street in Milwaukee.

Artistic Director Dani Kuepper and company members Kim Johnson, Melissa Anderson, Christal Wagner, Liz Licht and Gina Laurenzi invite the audience to have a say in what happens next, by filling in the blanks as dances unfold. The audience is in control of the various twists and turns, and will enjoy the clever, raucous fun of turning the tables on contemporary dance genres, classical ballet narratives and current dance fads alike. At its’ heart, Mad Li(m)bs is a celebration of Danceworks Performance Company’s audience, who are invited to enjoy dance and art on their own terms.

Don’t miss guest improvisers/actors Jason Powell and Andréa Moser, as well as guest improvisers/dancers Zach Schorsch, Christa Smutek, Bobby Miles, and Morgan Williams as they join Danceworks Performance Company in this entertaining evening of audience suggestions, ad-libbing limbs and general hilarity. Watch as dances develop, unfold, and come to moments of heightened suspense – or brilliantly crash and burn!

PERFORMANCE DATES

Saturday, November 11, 7:30pm

Sunday, November 12, 7:30pm

Thursday, November 16, 8:00pm

Friday, November 17, 7:30pm

Saturday, November 18, 7:30pm

TICKET INFORMATION

Premium Reserved - $27

General Admission - $22

Student/Senior - $16

Subscriptions for Danceworks Performance Company’s 2017-18 season are also available. Season subscriptions cost $60, offering reserved seating, exchange privileges and a savings of more than 25% off single ticket prices.

Tickets and subscriptions can be purchased by visiting www.danceworksmke.org/purchase-tickets, calling the Danceworks Box Office at 414-277-8480, ext. 6025, or visiting the Danceworks box office, at 1661 N. Water Street, Milwaukee.