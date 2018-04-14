Danceworks Performance Company's Secrets from the Wide Sky
Danceworks Performance Company 1661 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
What is your secret to life? To success? Will you share your secret ingredient? Are secrets better kept – or revealed? Join Danceworks Performance Company, composer Allen Russell, and poet Jennifer Kohnhorst for an evening length concert of original music and dance inspired by the secrets of intergenerational Milwaukee community members, DPC will draw you in to the intimate stories shared through dance, theater and live music. Compassion, inspiration and joy unify us all – and are celebrated in this season closer. Don't worry... your secret is safe with us!
Danceworks Studio Theatre
1661 N. Water Street
Milwaukee, WI 53204
Saturday, April 14, 7:30pm
Sunday, April 15, 2:30pm
Thursday, April 19, 8:00pm
Friday, April 20, 7:30pm
Saturday, April 21, 7:30pm
And don't miss:
Post-show talkback (20 min) April 14, 19 and 20
Pre-show meet & greet with Artistic Director Dani Kuepper April 21
Advance Purchase Tickets:
$27 Reserved | $22 General | $16 Student & Senior
Walk-Up Tickets:
$25 General | $18 Student & Senior
Box office: 414.277.8480 x6025 or DanceworksMKE.org