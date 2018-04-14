Danceworks Performance Company's Secrets from the Wide Sky

What is your secret to life? To success? Will you share your secret ingredient? Are secrets better kept – or revealed? Join Danceworks Performance Company, composer Allen Russell, and poet Jennifer Kohnhorst for an evening length concert of original music and dance inspired by the secrets of intergenerational Milwaukee community members, DPC will draw you in to the intimate stories shared through dance, theater and live music. Compassion, inspiration and joy unify us all – and are celebrated in this season closer. Don't worry... your secret is safe with us!

Danceworks Studio Theatre

1661 N. Water Street

Milwaukee, WI 53204

Saturday, April 14, 7:30pm

Sunday, April 15, 2:30pm

Thursday, April 19, 8:00pm

Friday, April 20, 7:30pm

Saturday, April 21, 7:30pm

And don't miss:

Post-show talkback (20 min) April 14, 19 and 20

Pre-show meet & greet with Artistic Director Dani Kuepper April 21

Advance Purchase Tickets:

$27 Reserved | $22 General | $16 Student & Senior

Walk-Up Tickets:

$25 General | $18 Student & Senior

Box office: 414.277.8480 x6025 or DanceworksMKE.org