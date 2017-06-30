Dancing with the Stars: Live!

Hot Summer Nights

With special guest Heather Morris

featuring Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Keo Motsepe, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Alan Bersten, Hayley Erbert and Britt Stewart, with more surprise casting to be announced

Sunday, July 23

Doors 5PM / Show 6PM

The Riverside Theater