Dancing with the Stars: Live!
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Dancing with the Stars: Live!
Hot Summer Nights
With special guest Heather Morris
featuring Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Keo Motsepe, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Alan Bersten, Hayley Erbert and Britt Stewart, with more surprise casting to be announced
Sunday, July 23
Doors 5PM / Show 6PM
The Riverside Theater
Info
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Live Music/Performance