Dangerous Folk at Cutler Park Waukesha July 11

If you missed Dangerous Folk at Summerfest, you can catch our show on Wednesday July 11, 2018 at 6:30pm. Dangerous Folk presents a free concert at the Cutler Park Bandshell (next to Library) sponsored by the Waukesha Public Library 321 Wisconsin Ave, Waukesha, WI

Doug Esty, Julie Thompson, and David HB Drake lead those good old songs we grew up on. These anthems from the days of "make love, not war" still resonate today. "Blowing in the Wind" is a "mighty wind" of classic folk music memories for the over 60 "boomer" audience and for younger people as well. These are not "protest songs"... rather it is music that affirms the positive message that shaped our lives. The power and honesty of these songs span the generations. Event Information Contact: www.waukeshapubliclibrary.org