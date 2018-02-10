Darci Lynne w/Pelican 212

The youngest contestant ever to win “America’s Got Talent,” 13-year-old Darci Lynne dazzles sold out audiences as a ventriloquist with talent well beyond her years. Originally using the art of ventriloquism to overcome shyness, Darci flourishes on stage, delivering an impressive performance that uplifts her audience and leaves them smiling. Darci’s winning final performance on “America’s Got Talent” received over 21 million views on YouTube, more than any other finals performance on the show. Don’t miss your chance to see this inspiring young ventriloquist at The Riverside Theater!