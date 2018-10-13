The 65 voices of the Choral Arts Society, with a guest string quartet, will present “Darkness to Light,” a program of classical choral music on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at 7:00 PM in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave., Racine. This concert will feature music that illumines the human experience, from pain and sorrow to joy and happiness. Two works by celebrated composer Ola Gjeilo, his settings of “Dark Night of the Soul” by St. John of the Cross and “Across the Vast Eternal Sky,” by Charles Anthony Silvestri about the rise of the mythical phoenix, will be featured works. A traditional setting of John McCrae’s moving poem “In Flanders Fields” will pay tribute to the 100th anniversary of the end of WWI. Beautiful and inspirational choral music by J.S. Bach, Sir Charles Villiers Stanford, and Healey Willan will round out this diverse program.