Daryl Stuermer Trio

South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center 901 15th Ave., South Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53172

The South Milw Lions present The Daryl Stuermer Trio at the SMPAC 901 15th ave so mke. This will be Daryl's only 2019 North American tour as he is touring the world with Phil Collins Tickets are $26.00 for general admission and available at www.smlions.org

Info
South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center 901 15th Ave., South Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53172
Benefits / Charity, Live Music/Performance
414 232 8376
