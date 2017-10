×

Both steeped in Irish music, dance and culture, David Curley and Pauline Conneely will perform in a unique setting for the first time as an official duo here in Milwaukee!

Pauline founded the band Chicago Reel, has performed with Grammy nominated Liz Carroll, The Chieftains, Cherish the Ladies and many others. She has recently been awarded with Best Solo CD of the Year [2016] by Irish American news.

Dave is a multi-instrumentalist and a member of the award-winning bands SLIDE and RUNA. He's performed with Grammy winner Moya Brennan, The Brock McGuire Band, Mick Broderick, and others.

If you enjoy Irish and Celtic music, banjos, mandolins, or are just looking for a night of great music, this concert is for you!

Cash Bar available. Parking available next door in the St. Bernard's Parish Lot, Behind the CelticMKE building, or street parking. Doors open at 6 pm. Concert starts at 7 pm.



GET TICKETS HERE: http://celticmke.com/CelticMKE-Events/Dave-Pauline-in-concert.htm



Questions? Contact us at 414-476-3378 or at info@celticmke.com