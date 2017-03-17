Event time: 8pm

A Cabaret Seated Show

With the Legendary

Dave Mason

Alone Together Again

Saturday, April 15

Doors 6:30PM / Show 8PM

Turner Hall Ballroom

The English singer-songwriter and guitarist from Worcester, first found fame with the rock band Traffic. Over his career, Mason has played, recorded and/or performed with many well known and notable musicians, including Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Eric Clapton, the Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, David Crosby, Graham Nash, Michael Jackson, Steve Winwood, Fleetwood Mac, Leon Russell, Delaney Bramlett, Cass Elliot and, most recently, Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi, among others.

One of Mason’s most well known songs is “Feelin’ Alright”, recorded by Traffic in 1968 and later by many other performers, including Joe Cocker, who had a major hit with the song in 1969. Mason also wrote “Hole In My Shoe, for Traffic, which became a hit in its own right and he recorded “We Just Disagree”, his 1977 solo US hit written by Jim Krueger, which has become a US radio playlist classic.

In 2004, Mason was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a founding member of Traffic.