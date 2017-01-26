Dave Stoler Trio

Event time: 8pm-11pm

Keyboardist Dave Stoler, having played professionally for over 25 years, is one of the busier professional musicians in the midwest. He is a native of Madison, Wisconsin, and his reputation reaches far outside the Midwest. His classic trio performs yearly at Smalls, the famous New York City jazz club.

With Dave Bayles drums and Charles Ledvina on bass, this will prove to be an exceptional evening of live jazz at the Jazz Estate.

$5 Door Charge, one drink minimum.

Cocktail service begins at 5pm and live music begins at 8pm.

https://www.smallslive.com/artists/28-david-stoler/

Price: $5 Door Charge