David Alekhougie: ‘Them Boys’

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is pleased to welcome David Alekhuogie and his multi-disciplinary photography centered exhibition "Them Boys" to our Fine Arts Gallery in the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities. Join us for an artist lecture and gallery reception on April 10 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. to learn more about Alekhuogie’s investigations into the dialectical relationships between politics, race, gender, media, and power. The exhibit will be on display in the Fine Arts Gallery from April 5-May 11.