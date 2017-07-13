David Barnett: Curated

Event time: Friday, July 21: 5 to 9pm, Saturday, July 22: 11am to 5pm. Gallery Hours: 11am-5:30pm Tues.-Fri., 11am-5pm Sat.

Exploring the creative catalyst and the process of art making, Curated is a dialogue of the inspirations and aesthetic connections among artists. Featuring work by David Barnett, Ruth Grotenrath, Schomer Lichtner, Dan Muller, Ananda Kesler, Reggie K. Gee, Alayna Rose, among others. Exhibition runs July 21 through October 14, 2017.