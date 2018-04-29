David Power and Willie Kelly in Concert - Irish Music

Ward Irish Music Archives at the CelticMKE Center: 1532 N. Wauwatosa Ave, Milwaukee, WI

12:00pm door; 1:00pm show

$15 in advance until 4/22; $20 at the door

Join us for a special evening of Irish traditional music on uilleann pipes and fiddle at the historic Ward Irish Music Archives. Located on the second floor of the CelticMKE Center, the Archives provides an intimate, acoustic listening room for David Power and Willie Kelly.

David Power is one of Ireland’s foremost musicians on the uilleann pipes. Fiddler, Willie Kelly was born in the Bronx to a musical family from Ireland and is an extremely well-respected player and teacher. Together, they are embarking on a selective tour beginning in New York and on through the mid-western United States with their album Apples in Winter. The tour promises performances of pure quality; moving and deeply felt Irish traditional music at its best.