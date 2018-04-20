With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, DAVID SEDARIS has become one of America’s preeminent humor writers. The great skill with which he slices through cultural euphemisms & political correctness proves that Sedaris is a master of satire and one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today.

Sedaris is the author of the collections of personal essays Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, When You Are Engulfed in Flames, Squirrel Seeks Chipmunk: A Modest Bestiary, & Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls, all of which have become bestsellers. Sedaris’s pieces appear regularly in The New Yorker & have twice been included in “The Best American Essays.” Since 2011, he can be heard annually on a series of live recordings on BBC Radio 4 entitled “Meet David Sedaris.” David Sedaris’ new book is a collection of his diaries, entitled Theft By Finding Diaries (1977-2002).