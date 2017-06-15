A Day at Radler’s Botanic Garden and Rosarium
Radler's Botanic Gardens and Rosarium 10020 W. Meadow Drive, Greenfield, Wisconsin 53228
Event time: 10am-4pm
A Day at Radler’s Botanic Garden and Rosarium
A self-guided tour Will Radler’s fabulous property
The Greenfield Beautification Committee is sponsoring a one-day tour of Will Radler’s Botanic Gardens and Rosarium. These gardens, the star attraction of last year’s Garden Tour, are back by popular demand.
Will Radler, developer of the world famous “Knock Out tm
Price: Admission is $8 per person or $15 for two people. Tickets will be available at the Radler Gardens.
Info
Radler's Botanic Gardens and Rosarium 10020 W. Meadow Drive, Greenfield, Wisconsin 53228 View Map
Misc. Events, Museums & Tours