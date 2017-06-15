Event time: 10am-4pm

A Day at Radler’s Botanic Garden and Rosarium

A self-guided tour Will Radler’s fabulous property

The Greenfield Beautification Committee is sponsoring a one-day tour of Will Radler’s Botanic Gardens and Rosarium. These gardens, the star attraction of last year’s Garden Tour, are back by popular demand.

Will Radler, developer of the world famous “Knock Out tm

Price: Admission is $8 per person or $15 for two people. Tickets will be available at the Radler Gardens.