A Day at Radler’s Botanic Garden and Rosarium

Radler's Botanic Gardens and Rosarium 10020 W. Meadow Drive, Greenfield, Wisconsin 53228

Event time: 10am-4pm

A self-guided tour Will Radler’s fabulous property

 

The Greenfield Beautification Committee is sponsoring a one-day tour of Will Radler’s Botanic Gardens and Rosarium. These gardens, the star attraction of last year’s Garden Tour, are back by popular demand.

 

Will Radler, developer of the world famous “Knock Out tm

Price: Admission is $8 per person or $15 for two people. Tickets will be available at the Radler Gardens.

Info
