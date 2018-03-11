Hot and Dirty Brass Band (2pm)

Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall 1920 S. 37th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215

Losing an hour got you down? We can't think of a better thing to do on a Sunday Funday!!!

Why not get funky with Milwaukee's Own WAMI 2018 Nominated - The Hot and Dirty Brass Band!!!

Come with friends and family and join in the second line!!!

$10 to support live local music and we'll leave ya wanting more 😘

View Map
