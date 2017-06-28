DCA Presents Songwriter Double Bill: Josh Ritter and Brett Dennen

Event time: 8pm

On Saturday, July 15, Door Community Auditorium (DCA) will present two extraordinary singer-songwriters, Josh Ritter and Brett Dennen. Ritter and Dennen, who have never appeared in Door County before, will take the stage at 8 p.m., performing separately in double-bill concert format.

Beloved by fans worldwide for his ebullient performances and inventive songwriting, Idaho native Josh Ritter has released seven albums over the course of his career. They’ve drawn acclaim from fans, critics, and fellow writers alike—novelist Stephen King called Ritter’s landmark album “The Animal Years” “the most exuberant outburst of imagery since Bob Dylan’s “A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall.’”

The New York Times calls Josh Ritter “a slinger of serious ideas and high-flown imagery.”

Ritter is joined at DCA by folk-pop songwriter Brett Dennen, who honed his craft at summer camps in the Sierra Nevada foothills. With a knack for hooky melodies and joyful lyrics, Dennen has made a name for himself nationwide. He is fresh off the May release of “Por Favor,” an intimate and revealing new album produced by Dave Cobb, fresh off his Grammy-winning work with Chris Stapleton and Jason Isbell.

Price: Tickets for the concert range from $35 to $65. Advance reservations are recommended and can be made through the DCA box office, located at 3926 Highway 42 in Fish Creek. The box office is open Monday-Friday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person, on the phone at (920) 868-2728, or online at www.dcauditorium.org