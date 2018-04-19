Dead Man's Carnival 10th B-day Party & book fundraiser w/Prof. Pinkerton & The Magnificents

Company Brewing 735 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

To celebrate the end of our 10th year producing shows Dead man's carnival is compiling a full color hardcover coffee table artbook.

More info about the book can be found at this link.

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/dead-man-s-carnival-10-year-anniversary-book/x/1884306

Featured entertainment includes...

DMC house band "The Magnificents"

Storytelling, Birthday cake, Games, and other surprises.

Two ticket options

$10 General admission

$50 includes copy of book (after it’s published)

Company Brewing 735 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
