Dead Man's Carnival 10th B-day Party & book fundraiser w/Prof. Pinkerton & The Magnificents
Company Brewing 735 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
To celebrate the end of our 10th year producing shows Dead man's carnival is compiling a full color hardcover coffee table artbook.
More info about the book can be found at this link.
Featured entertainment includes...
DMC house band "The Magnificents"
Storytelling, Birthday cake, Games, and other surprises.
Two ticket options
$10 General admission
$50 includes copy of book (after it’s published)
Benefits / Charity, Live Music/Performance