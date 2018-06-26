Dear Ruth by Norman Krasna, directed by Kymberly Mellen

Miriam, a teenage girl, has a pen-pal romance with a soldier during World War II, signing her sister's name to the letters and sending him a picture. When he shows up on a two-day leave eager to propose, Ruth reluctantly agrees to humor her sister's efforts and play along. One of the most popular comedy hits of modern times, Dear Ruth will take audiences on a journey of laughter, surprises, and most importantly, love. "Sparkles its way into your heart." - The New York Times