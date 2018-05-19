Delafield Farmers Market

This season brings a slew of new vendors — nature photography, fire burned wood paintings, homemade dog treats, organic self care products, handmade wooden cooking utensils, locally made goat soaps, fresh eggs, flowers and of course incredible produce – the list goes on.

Our variety of food is extensive — !

Come try our Irish Bakery, Italian sweets, Kettle Corn, Vegan Soups, Hot and Iced Coffee, Breads and Pastries, Pickles, Brazilian Food, and order breakfast or lunch from Gypsy Soul Food Truck!