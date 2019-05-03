Demand Fair Maps

Wisconsin voters want fair, unrigged electoral district maps. We know this because as of this writing, 45 counties (out of 72) have passed a county resolution supporting a nonpartisan process for drawing new maps after the 2020 census. Eight of those counties – four of which voted for Hillary Clinton and four for Donald Trump in 2016 – have passed referenda with huge majorities!

Governor Tony Evers outlined such a process in his biennial budget now being considered by the Republican-dominated legislature. The Joint Finance Committee, which includes 12 Republicans and 4 Democrats, has held four public hearings around the state and will work on the budget over the coming months. Needless to say, the Republicans are not inclined to keep the provision for nonpartisan redistricting as part of the budget.

So that's where you come in. To raise the profile of this issue and to make it harder to ignore, Grassroots North Shore is encouraging people to send postcards to the Joint Finance Committee members. The cards are already printed and we will provide the addresses and stamps. All you need to do is fill out some contact information, address the cards, and put a stamp on them.