Demystifying the Courts A community discussion of history, purpose, structure, & function
Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park 1859 N. 40th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
FREE! Please register at: bit.ly/mbajusticesystem
How does the justice system affect YOU? Join Mitch Teich of WUWM as he moderates a panel of Milwaukee County Circuit Court judges and attorneys.
Chief Judge Maxine A. White
Judge Carl Ashley
Judge Ellen R. Brostrom
Judge Kevin E. Martens
Judge Mary E. Triggiano
Commissioner Ana Berrios-Schroeder
Attorney James C. Griffin
Attorney Craig A. Mastantuono
Attorney Amy E. Wochos
Presented by Milwaukee Bar Association
www.MilwBar.org (414) 274-6760
Light refreshments will be served.
