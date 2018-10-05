Join us for our 2nd Annual Dentistry from the Heart Event! A day of FREE DENTAL CARE!! Event date is Friday October 5th 2018. Hosted by Advanced Dental Treatment Center. This is the day when we give back to the community that has been so wonderful to us. Choice of Filling, Extraction, or Cleaning will be performed for those 18 years and older who can't get dental care elsewhere. ARRIVE EARLY-REGISTRATION STARTS AT 7:30 A.M. Patients will be seen on first-come, first-served basis. First 30 patients are guaranteed to be seen! For more information please contact: (414) 209-7465. www.advanceddentaltreatment.com 101707 W. Beloit Road. Greenfield, WI 53228 Event Hours: 7:30-to 4:00PM