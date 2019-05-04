Bottomless Booze Derby Day Soirée

We’re throwing the biggest Kentucky Derby party this city has ever seen! From the moment we open, until the last call, our guests will help celebrate Derby Day with enough bourbon to, well, there’s going to be a lot of it!

Derby Day go-ers will enter in style with a red carpet photo op upon arrival and can participate in a “Southern Belle & Gentleman” best-dressed contest. There will also be prize giveaways for fabulous Derby hats, and some special derby-inspired food and drink options to help make it feel like you’re at the track!

Want a more exclusive experience?

The whole building will be rockin' all day long, but if you want to enjoy a uniquely-catered experience, grab a ticket to our viewing party in Venue Forty Two. Tickets are just $40 and include:

3:30 - 5:30 PM

Bottomless Booze: Enjoy unlimited Mint Juleps and Oaks Lilly, as well as a Sparkling Wine station, and some Kentucky-inspired beers on draft

Enjoy unlimited Mint Juleps and Oaks Lilly, as well as a Sparkling Wine station, and some Kentucky-inspired beers on draft Cuisine: We'll be featuring a number of light appetizers with a Kentucky Derby flair

5:50 PM

Watch: The 145th Annual Kentucky Derby on one of the largest screens in the city

--

Space is limited for this part of the experience, so purchase your tickets today!