Derek Hough: Live! The Tour

Google Calendar - Derek Hough: Live! The Tour - 2019-05-18 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Derek Hough: Live! The Tour - 2019-05-18 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Derek Hough: Live! The Tour - 2019-05-18 19:30:00 iCalendar - Derek Hough: Live! The Tour - 2019-05-18 19:30:00

Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

From the EMMY® award winning mind of Derek Hough, the live dance show is the first-ever solo tour for the dynamo.  The show features brand-new stage production, astounding versatility and, as always, Derek’s magnetic stage presence.  Fans will journey through a true fusion of dance and music, as Derek explores styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa and hop-hop and everything in between.  Creative team and two-time EMMY® winners, Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo, also known as NappyTabs (Jennifer Lopez: All I Have Residency; Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour; GRAMMYs® creative direction), will co-create, direct and supervise choreography for the tour.

Info

Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Live Music/Performance
