Devon's Hurt

to Google Calendar - Devon's Hurt - 2018-10-27 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Devon's Hurt - 2018-10-27 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Devon's Hurt - 2018-10-27 13:00:00 iCalendar - Devon's Hurt - 2018-10-27 13:00:00

Young Auditorium, UW-Whitewater 950 W. Main St., City of Whitewater, Wisconsin 53190

Eight-year-old Devon is having a terrible day. Problems with his Mom, a teacher, a fight at school, and worst of all, a fight with his best friend. Devon’s feeling sorry for himself when The Hurt bursts out of his closet as a little fellow who won’t be ignored or pushed aside until Devon understands the nature of feelings. Devon’s Hurt shares a serious message about dealing with bullying, feelings, resolving conflicts, and becoming a friend.

Info
Young Auditorium, UW-Whitewater 950 W. Main St., City of Whitewater, Wisconsin 53190 View Map
Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - Devon's Hurt - 2018-10-27 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Devon's Hurt - 2018-10-27 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Devon's Hurt - 2018-10-27 13:00:00 iCalendar - Devon's Hurt - 2018-10-27 13:00:00