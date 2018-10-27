Eight-year-old Devon is having a terrible day. Problems with his Mom, a teacher, a fight at school, and worst of all, a fight with his best friend. Devon’s feeling sorry for himself when The Hurt bursts out of his closet as a little fellow who won’t be ignored or pushed aside until Devon understands the nature of feelings. Devon’s Hurt shares a serious message about dealing with bullying, feelings, resolving conflicts, and becoming a friend.