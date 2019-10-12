Dia de los Muertos Ofrendas

Dia de los Muertos (the Day of the Dead), a Mexican celebration, is a day to celebrate, remember, and prepare special foods in honor of those who have departed. On this day in Mexico, the streets near the cemeteries are filled with decorations of papel picado, flowers, candy calaveras (skeletons and skulls), and parades. It is believed that the spirit of the dead visit their families on October 31 and leave on November 2. Join us and view the beautiful array of ofrendas created by local artists and community members!