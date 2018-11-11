DICKIE AND DAVE TAMKIN- SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 11TH 8:00PM

More Info

$10 advance HERE / $15 at the door

DICKIE is the latest outlet for Midwest songwriter/guitarist Dick Prall. Designed to allow Prall to work within a band setting, while still keeping a foot within his solo-driven career, DICKIE is the collaboration of Prall, multi-instrumentalist/co-producer/engineer Tim King, and violinist Kristina Priceman. The result is a collection of dark, gorgeous narratives for Prall’s fifth full-length release. Threaded with beautiful string arrangements by Prall and King, the record comes in bellowing like a newborn, but settles into a pace of dynamic ebb and flow, ending with a Roy Orbison-styled recount of hopeful love that never bleeds into the saccharine.

http://dickiemusic.com/

Singer/Songwriter, Dave Tamkin, currently resides in Boulder, CO. He has created his own unique style of rhythmic-acoustic sounds that's based around a fresh musical vision. His shows vary from intimate solo acoustic performances to a full band experience (dBsound.Co) encapsulating a mixture of personal lyrics and skilled songwriting set against a high-energy percussive backbone.

He's shared the stage with Guster, The Samples, Brendan James, Rusted Root, Donavon Frankenreiter, Butch Walker, Freddy Jones Band, Eric Hutchinson, Willy Porter, The Violent Femmes, and Peter Mulvey to name a few. Tamkin has a style that's hard to resist. His lyrics are unabashedly honest and his passion for playing is undying.

http://www.davetamkin.com/