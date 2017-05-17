Dinner and a Musical Play Reading "Pearl's in the House" by Art Manke

Event time: Dinner at 6pm, Play Reading at 7pm

About Pearl's in the House

Early in 1987, Pearl Bailey arrives in Washington, D. C., on the eve of a scheduled performance in the Reagan White House, and agrees to a television interview that she expects to be a standard waltz through the highlights of her career. The satin gloves come off rather quickly, however, as the ambitous talk-show host, Renata Jackson, calls into question many of the entertainer's personal and polical motives. Bailey responds the only way she know's how - through her music.

Pearl Bailey walked with kings and danced with presidents in a career spanning five decades that included film, television, nightclubs, and the Broadway stage where her indelible star turn leading an all-black cast in Hello, Dolly! earned her a special Tony Award. An inimitable comedienne, singer and best-selling author, she blazed trails beginning with her 1952 inter-racial marriage to the white jazz drummer, Louis Bellson, and ending with her work as a Special Delegate to the United Nations.

Price: $100 per person | Ring (262) 968-4110 to reserve your seat.