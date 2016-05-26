The Dinosaur Diary of Dr. T-Rex

Event time: 3:00 PM

With a focus on the Cretaceous Period, Dr. T-Rex takes you on a tour through the Mesozoic Era — the Age of Dinosaurs. Using hilarious comedy, incredible life-size puppets, and real fossils, this interactive show encourages kids of all ages to continue exploring the world of the dinosaurs.

Price: ADULT $12 | STUDENT $10 | CHILD $8 | LAP $5