The Dinosaur Diary of Dr. T-Rex

Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027

Event time: 3:00 PM

With a focus on the Cretaceous Period, Dr. T-Rex takes you on a tour through the Mesozoic Era — the Age of Dinosaurs. Using hilarious comedy, incredible life-size puppets, and real fossils, this interactive show encourages kids of all ages to continue exploring the world of the dinosaurs.

Price: ADULT $12 | STUDENT $10 | CHILD $8 | LAP $5

Info
Education, Kids & Family
