Sweet Sheiks (6pm)

5 – 9 pm

Happy Hour at 5pm

Music starts at 6pm

Jazz in the Park is Milwaukee’s favorite free, outdoor, summer music series, featuring an eclectic lineup of jazz, big band, funk, R & B, reggae, blues and more. Performers come from across town or across the country. Concerts take place Thursday evenings, 5pm-9pm from May 31 through August 30th, in Cathedral Square Park. Music starts at 6pm, but stop by early for Jazz in the Park Happy Hour and get great drink specials from 5-6pm!

Bringing a little bit of the Big Easy to the Brew City, Sweet Sheiks is a toe-tapping five-some inspired by the popular music of the teens, twenties, and thirties. Led by the vintage vocals of Jen Müttin-Schrank (guitar/saw/washboard), this violin (Ousia Lydian), banjo (Garrett Burton), clarinet (Andrew Spadafora), tuba (Aaron Johnson) lineup brings a modern flair to early jazz, blues, and Americana classics. Sweet Sheiks’ acoustic stylings are compelling, diverting, and are best summed up in two words, “refreshingly vintage.”