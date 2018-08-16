STEEZ (6pm)

5 – 9 pm

Happy Hour at 5pm

Music starts at 6pm

Jazz in the Park is Milwaukee’s favorite free, outdoor, summer music series, featuring an eclectic lineup of jazz, big band, funk, R & B, reggae, blues and more. Performers come from across town or across the country. Concerts take place Thursday evenings, 5pm-9pm from May 31 through August 30th, in Cathedral Square Park. Music starts at 6pm, but stop by early for Jazz in the Park Happy Hour and get great drink specials from 5-6pm!

Categorization be damned, the Madison-based five piece, STEEZ, consisting of Matt Williams (keyboards/synthesizers/talk box), Steve Neary (guitar and vocals), Alex Roberts (drums), Chris Sell (bass), and Andrzej Benkowski (saxophone, keyboards, vocals) is — in the simplest terms and the most convenient definitions — a funk band, a jamband, a fusion band, a disco-fanged multi-beast, and a basket case. Churning out their self-described Creepfunk, a high energy, danceable variety of funk — one uniquely laced with electronic and improvisational sensibilities – STEEZ has garnered a loyal following throughout the Midwest performing at music festivals and to capacity crowds at rapidly growing venues.