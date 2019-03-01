Discover YOUR Irish!
St. Pius X 2506 N. 76th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53213
Fundraiser for the Ulster Project of Greater Milwaukee.
Fish Fry, silent auction, raffle.
Irish Dancing from local Irish Dance Schools all evening.
Plus a 9pm performance of 'The Differentials'.
Biggest support event for UPGM, an international peace, justice and reconciliation effort with teens from Belfast, Northern Ireland.
