Discover YOUR Irish!

St. Pius X 2506 N. 76th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53213

Fundraiser for the Ulster Project of Greater Milwaukee.

Fish Fry, silent auction, raffle.

Irish Dancing from local Irish Dance Schools all evening.

Plus a 9pm performance of 'The Differentials'.

Biggest support event for UPGM, an international peace, justice and reconciliation effort with teens from Belfast, Northern Ireland.

St. Pius X 2506 N. 76th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53213 View Map
Benefits / Charity, Misc. Events, Youth/Teens
