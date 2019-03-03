Disney Jr. Dance Party On Tour! A Live Concert Experience with All Your Disney Friends Presented by Pull-Ups® Training Pants

Are you ready to DANCE?!? The hit Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour Presented by Pull-Ups® Training Pants is here! Sing and dance along to Disney Junior’s greatest hits with your favorite characters at this interactive live concert experience – now featuring Fancy Nancy! Kids of all ages and their families are all invited to the biggest dance party around!

Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour features live appearances by Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Vampirina, Elena of Avalor, Sofia the First, Doc McStuffins, Puppy Dog Pals, and Fancy Nancy! You will also experience magical on screen moments with Muppet Babies and the Lion Guard!