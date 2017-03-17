The Dollop LIVE Podcast

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Event time: 8pm

The Dollop

LIVE Podcast

Wednesday, April 19

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

Turner Hall Ballroom

The Dollop is a bi-weekly American History Podcast. Every week, Dave Anthony reads a story to his friend, Gareth Reynolds, who has no idea what the topic is going to be about. Don’t miss a live episode of The Dollop recorded right here a Turner Hall!

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
