Don Waterski Goes Up Nort'

Don Waterski is an eccentric woodsman from Wisconsin who takes the audience on a tour of the forests. He teaches them about how trees actually reproduce, what to do when you come across a bear, and what the heck a hodag is (it’s a mythical beast that stalks the Northwoods, dontcha know?) The show is very interactive as Waterski continually asks the audience for help, but ultimately seems to only get more confused. Will you learn new insights into how to survive in the woods? Probably not. Will you have a good time anyway? You betcha!

While the humor of this show is extremely silly, the show is far from family-friendly. Trust me, you don’t want to explain to your children what really happens this far into the woods...

Tickets Available $10