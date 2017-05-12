Event time: 8pm

Donovan

50th Anniversary Tour

The Sunshine Superman Tour

Thursday, June 8

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Pabst Theater

After a breakthrough and historic period of hit recordings, Donovan actively and consistently performed live, and today remains a towering icon of rock’s golden age. He played with and influenced generations of music’s greats while releasing a canon of music that changed the world.

It was said at his 2012 Rock 'N Roll Hall of Fame induction that, at age 16, "Donovan singlehandedly initiated the psychedelic revolution with (the album) Sunshine Superman." The recording announced "flower power" for the first time. It has also been said that Donovan is "chiefly responsible for introducing meditation and Eastern philosophy into modern lifestyle and songwriting." Now, 50 years after his historic debut there, he will return to Carnegie Hall in New York City, putting our musical history and the genesis of a vast music culture once again before our eyes.

There are dozens more, but his best loved songs include "Catch The Wind," "Sunshine Superman," "Season of the Witch," "Lalena," "Hurdy Gurdy Man," "Atlantis," "Wear Your Love Like Heaven," "Epistle to Dippy," "There Is A Mountain," "Jennifer Juniper," "Barabajagal," "To Susan on the West Coast Waiting," and "Happiness Runs.