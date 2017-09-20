Dr. John Behnke Guest Organist

Event time: 2pm

John Behnke will be the guest organist on Sunday, October 15, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. The event takes place at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 12012 W. North Avenue in Wauwatosa, WI. Dr. Behnke’s concert, open to the public, will celebrate the church’s 500th anniversary of the Reformation. The concert will also include the Mt. Zion Voices of Zion, Festival Bells and George Rada on trumpet. A reception will follow. Free will gifts accepted.

Dr. John Behnke is the organist and choir director at the Historic Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in downtown Milwaukee where he plays on an 1878 Schuelke organ. He is also the director of the Milwaukee Handbell Ensemble, a community handbell choir. In addition he is the Music Editor for AGEHR Publishing – Handbell Musicians of America.

