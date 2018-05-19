Drunktiquing

Join Uncle Ned and his friends at the Crimson Club Saturday May 19, 2018. 6 pm until 10 or ???

Buy one craft cocktail at Crimson Club and get your second one HALF OFF!! Select Appetizers are Buy One/Get one FREE!! When you are ready, stroll around the corner to Uncle Ned's Antiques for an after hours shopping experience of cool antiques and collectibles! All items will be 20% off the current price, even the clearance items.

Also ... Terrestrial Tarot will be present in the Vault of Truths inside Uncle Ned's Antiques for quick Tarot Card Readings. $12 one card pull for a 10-15 minute insight on your world! Then schedule a full Past Present Future reading in the coming week to find out the full scoop about you.

Repeat as needed! Back to Crimson Club for another tasty craft cocktail or two, meet some new friends and then head back to Uncle Ned's Antiques for another round of hunting. Uncles will be open after hours until 10 pm and Crimson will be open until the usual Saturday night bar close.

(Please bring one friend who can be your designated driver or use one of the city's many transportation options if you have too much fun!)

The Crimson Club, 7211 W. Greenfield Ave

Uncle Ned's Antiques, 1412 S. 73rd St.

Terrestrial Tarot, inside 1412 S. 73rd St.