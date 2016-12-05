Duck and Cover Comedy Open Mic

Event time: sign-up 8:30pm, show 9pm

This is Bay View's only stand up comedy open mic, every Tuesday at Frank's Power Plant!

Come watch Milwaukee's best stand up comics refine their bits and test new material, or sign up and take the stage yourself. All participants receive 5 minutes of stage time, and all experience levels are welcome from touring comics to first timers!

Hosted by Christopher Schmidt and Tom Grimm

Ladies night drinks specials available at the bar.

This event will occur every Tuesday.

Price: free