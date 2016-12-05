Duck and Cover Comedy Open Mic
Frank's Power Plant 2800 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Event time: sign-up 8:30pm, show 9pm
This is Bay View's only stand up comedy open mic, every Tuesday at Frank's Power Plant!
Come watch Milwaukee's best stand up comics refine their bits and test new material, or sign up and take the stage yourself. All participants receive 5 minutes of stage time, and all experience levels are welcome from touring comics to first timers!
Hosted by Christopher Schmidt and Tom Grimm
Ladies night drinks specials available at the bar.
This event will occur every Tuesday.
Price: free
Info
Frank's Power Plant 2800 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207 View Map
Comedy, Live Music/Performance