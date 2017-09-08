Dylan Moran w/Grumbling Mustard

Event time: 8pm

Expect A Master Class in Comedy! – Dylan Moran Returns to the U.S. New Show ‘GRUMBLING MUSTARD’

Dylan Moran – The star & co-writer of cult TV comedy Black Books lives up to his reputation as one of the top names in British comedy! In this new show.

“Go enjoy the reflections of one of the masters of stand-up comedy. The star of ‘Black Books’ and ‘Shaun of the Dead’, never fails to deliver with his shambolic charm and curmudgeonly manner.” Time Out London

“Moran is thoughtful, debonair and erudite, ambivalent and mildly embarrassed by all the attention. His comedy has the rambling feel of a free-associated yarn, but there’s a sturdy structure that keeps him moving from topic to topic. There’s more on his mind than laughs, or at least, that’s the image he projects before the punch lines fly.” New York Times