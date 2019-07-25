Dylan Schneider: Jazz Goes Country with FM106.1 (6pm)

Jazz in the Park is Milwaukee’s favorite free, outdoor, summer music series, featuring an eclectic lineup of jazz, big band, funk, R & B, reggae, blues and more. Performers come from across town or across the country. Concerts take place Thursday evenings, 5pm-9pm from May 30 through August 29th, in Cathedral Square Park. Music starts at 6pm, but stop by early for Jazz in the Park Happy Hour and get great drink specials from 5-6pm!

Since his debut EP in 2016, Dylan continues to impact the country charts with every release that follows. Schneider’s latest EP, potlight’s On Yo hit the No.1 spot on the iTunes Country Album Charts. Dylan recently toured as direct support for Chris Lane and Granger Smith, and is currently headlining his own tour, selling out shows across the United States and the UK.

Schneider and his fans have taken over the country music conversation digitally, with a rapidly growing 57 million total streams on Spotify and 32 million video views. His current radio single, “How Does It Sound,” is nearing 13 million streams, evidencing the consumer demand for the track. Each release finds Schneider surpassing his peers and connecting with his listeners in a meaningful way, strengthening the foundation he has been building for years.