Ex Fabula StorySlam with theme "First Time"

Ex Fabula is bringing the community together to share personal stories on the theme of First Time, Wednesday Feb. 7, 2018, at Lakefront Brewery, 1872 N. Commerce St., Milwaukee. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.; doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The theme may evoke thoughts of first loves, but Ex Fabula encourages stories all of firsts. Take, for instance, our Event Producer Kennita Hickman’s first carpool.

“I was super excited about driving for my first carpool. I woke up really early. Made a playlist that everyone would enjoy. Got to everyone’s home early. But, I didn’t plan for my first carpool to also be the first time my car caught fire”.

For this competitive StorySlam, potential storytellers will place their names in a hat, and a select number will be called on stage to tell a five-minute story. Any guest is welcome to submit their name. Other audience members can participate in the storytelling by submitting UltraShorts, which are brief, true, personal stories written on slips of paper and then read onstage by the emcee.

Ex Fabula is a Milwaukee nonprofit that has been strengthening community bonds through the art of storytelling since 2009. For more information on Ex Fabula, please visit www.exfabula.org