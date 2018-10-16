Eagle Park Beer Dinner

We are very excited to be teaming up with Eagle Park Brewing Company for this months beer dinner!

We can't wait to pair some of our delicious pub fare with Eagle Parks creative and exciting beers!

For only $40 per guest, enjoy a night at the Red Lion Pub with a 5-course pairing dinner and 5 rare beers brewed by Eagle Park.

Beers to be featured include:

Loop Station - Hefeweizen

Bottoms Up - Blood Orange / Mandarin Milkshake IPA

Demon Haze - IPA

Line Check - Porter

Acts of Fudgement - This beer can't even be described yet! It is an EXTREMELY LIMITED batch in which Eagle Park is putting over 100lbs of fudge and marshmallows into it... WHAT!

Our chef will be creating 5 enticing dishes to pair with each of the beers above. Stay tuned for a sneak peak of the menu.

Tickets for the dinner must be purchased ahead of time through our Eventbrite link. Please contact sandy@redlionpubmke with any additional questions.