Eagle Trace w/The Mike Benign Compulsion

EAGLE TRACE AND THE MIKE BENIGN COMPULSION

Sat Feb 11 2017 8pm @ 224 W Bruce St. $8

Eagle Trace is an original alternative rock band from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Formed in July 2011 their sound is best described as a blend of alternative both (old and new). Consisting of 4 brothers - lead singer Mitchell, guitarist Max, bassist Jackson, drummer Cass Borgardt and guitarist Phil Bregant. Eagle Trace has supported several national acts such as: The Record Company, Civil Twilight, Coasts, Kopecky, Wildcat! Wildcat!,and more. Also, they have played amazing venues like House of Blues Chicago, The Metro, The Majestic Madison, and Turner Hall Ballroom. Their New EP "The Restless Sea" was released in April 2016. The first single "Without a Sound" can be heard on regular rotation on Milwaukee's 88.9 and Various other stations.

Melodic, well-crafted, driving, alt guitar pop that rocks. That’s the short story on The Mike Benign Compulsion.

The slightly longer story? Band members Mike Benign, Joe Vent, Paul Biemann and Mike Koch are veterans of acclaimed Milwaukee-based acts like Blue in The Face, The Yell Leaders, Arms & Legs & Feet and The Joker’s Henchmen. The band’s live shows have included opener slots for artists that include Squeeze, Neil Finn, The Lemonheads, The Fixx, Chuck Prophet, The Twilight Hours and others.

In July of 2016, The Mike Benign Compulsion released a new single, “The Best Years of Our Lives,” which continues to receive steady airplay on 88nine Radio Milwaukee. The band is currently working on its fourth album, slated for release in 2017.

