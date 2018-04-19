Earth Day Birthday: an eco pop-up celebration

We are excited to announce a new event this year - an eco pop-up birthday party to celebrate Earth Day and our 48 years at The Box in the heart of downtown Milwaukee.

Enjoy posh bites and meet local chefs Adam Siegel of Lake Park Bistro, Cole Ersel of Engine Company #3, Caitlin Cullen of The Tandem, and Dane Baldwin of The Diplomat, who are coming together for this one-night-only pop-up to show their support for a clean Wisconsin. Your ticket also includes fresh craft cocktails from Tito's Handmade Vodka and local Milwaukee organic distillery Twisted Path.

Celebrate with us and enjoy amazing food, the best cocktails, and mingle with other environmentally-minded professionals and influencers at this foodie pop-up. All proceeds from this event support Clean Wisconsin's important environmental work.

Contact Sarah Bewitz for young professional rates and group discounts at sbewitz@cleanwisconsin.org or 608-251-7020 x23.