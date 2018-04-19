Clean Wisconsin, the state’s oldest and largest environmental organization, will celebrate its 48 years at Earth Day Birthday on Thursday, April 19, at The Box in downtown Milwaukee.

The “eco pop-up” brings together local chefs and craft spirits for a one-night-only tasting experience, where guests can enjoy sustainably sourced appetizers, interact with chefs, and learn more about Clean Wisconsin’s history and work. Clean Wisconsin was founded on the first Earth Day, on April 22, 1970, and has been the leader in environmental advocacy in the state ever since.

“This is truly the most engaging way to present our work: the healthy, sustainable food prepared by these creative chefs depends on clean water, fresh air, and healthy land, resources we’ve worked for nearly fifty years to protect and preserve,” said Mark Redsten, Clean Wisconsin’s President & CEO. “There’s no better way to celebrate our legacy of work across Wisconsin than to showcase the creations of these amazing chefs.”

Chefs Adam Siegel (Bartolotta’s), Caitlin Cullen (The Tandem), Dane Baldwin (The Diplomat), and Cole Ersel (Engine Company 3) will headline the event, which also features signature cocktails made from craft spirits and mixers, including The Twisted Path Distillery and Top Note Tonic. Craft beer from Octopi Brewing will also be featured, as well as music from DJ Bizzon.

The event will be held at The Box (311 E. Wisconsin Ave.) from 5-8 p.m. Tickets are $75 each, with young professional and group pricing available. Ticketing and more information can be found at bit.ly/CWEarthDayBirthday.