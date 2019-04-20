The Earth Poets and Musicians/The Spirals

Our annual “Earthstravaganza” features members of The Earth Poets & Musicians, who have sought to honor and protect our planet with poems and songs for 32 years. The Spirals (Candice Nokes and Mark Truesdell) also perform. Proceeds benefit Plastics-Free MKE in its work toward reducing single-use plastic in Milwaukee and encouraging low-impact alternatives. Doors open at 7:30; suggested donation $5-$15. More information at http://www.the-coffee-house.com or (414) 534-4612.