Event time: 10am-4pm

Join us in celebrating the East Side Business Improvement District’s 11th Annual Tomato Romp Festival taking place on Saturday, September 9th from 10AM to 4PM on Milwaukee’s east side. A day of throwing tomatoes, live music, a Bloody Mary Challenge where YOU decide & vote on the best among at least 7 contenders AND AMERICA'S LONGEST RUNNING ROTTEN TOMATO FIGHT FOR HUNGER – all proceeds to benefit the Riverwest Food Pantry. More information at www.tomatoromp.com

Get your tickets today!