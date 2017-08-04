Eastwinds Chamber Ensemble Presents Summer Evening Concert

Event time: 7:30pm

A concert of horn and oboe music will be presented by Mike Keegan and Sharon Goessner of Eastwinds Chamber Ensemble and Gary Wood, Piano, as part of the Summer Evening of Music Series concert series, at Summerfield United Methodist Church, Wednesday August 16, 2017, at 7:30 P.M.

The concert will feature works by Bach, Mike Keegan, Mozart, Saint-Saëns, and Loeillet.

Freewill Offering

Summerfield United Methodist Church is located at 728 E. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee.

For additional information please call: Mike Keegan at (414) 225-1767 or visit the Eastwinds Music website, www.eastwindsmusic.webs.com.

